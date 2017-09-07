HTC reports lowest monthly revenue in almost 13 years

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Smartphone vendor HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported its lowest monthly revenue since September 2004, due to shrinking shipments.

Revenue last month totaled NT$3 billion (US$99.7 million), the firm said, plummeting 51.53 percent from NT$6.19 billion in July and 54.39 percent from NT$6.59 billion in the same period last year.

In a statement, HTC attributed the poor results to declining product shipments.

“Monthly revenue does not necessarily represent quarterly trends,” HTC said, without elaborating.

Cumulative revenue in the first eight months of this year totaled NT$39.86 billion, down 14.43 percent from NT$46.58 billion in the same period last year, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchanged showed.

HTC on Aug. 11 reported its financial results for last quarter to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with net losses reaching NT$1.95 billion, which increased losses in the first half of the year to NT$3.98 billion, compared with net losses of NT$5.67 billion in the same period last year.

Losses per share were NT$4.85 in the first six months of the year.

HTC shares fell 0.72 percent to NT$68.5 in Taipei trading yesterday, underperforming the TAIEX, which lost 0.66 percent.