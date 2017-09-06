Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Interest rates on hold

The Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates unchanged since August last year, remaining on the sidelines as lending curbs take steam out of housing markets in Sydney and Melbourne and as prospects for a pickup in business investment emerge. “The recent data have been consistent with the bank’s expectation that growth in the Australian economy will gradually pick up over the coming year,” Governor Philip Lowe and his board said after yesterday leaving the cash rate at 1.5 percent, as expected by markets and economists.

BANKING

Citigroup to tap wealthy

Citigroup Inc is planning to hire 100 wealth advisers in Australia over the next three years as it seeks to triple its number of wealthy customers in the nation with more than A$1 million (US$797,845 ) to invest. Citi’s Australian wealth arm posted a 14 percent rise in assets under management last year, according to its statement yesterday. Australia has the third-largest pool of high-net worth individuals in the Asia-Pacific, with more than 230,000 people with A$1 million or more to invest, Citigroup’s Head of Asia-Pacific Retail Banking Gonzalo Luchetti said. Citi’s Australian expansion strategy follow similar plans in Asia-Pacific.

UNITED KINGDOM

Retail climbs on high costs

Retail sales climbed in August at the fastest rate since Easter, with the like-for-like gain increasing to 1.3 percent from a year earlier, the British Retail Consortium and KPMG said yesterday. While that is the third consecutive month of rising sales, growth has been mainly driven by higher food prices rather than because shoppers are buying more goods, according to the BRC. Purchases of non-food items picked up in the three months to August after a spell of weakness. Separate data from Barclaycard showed annual consumer-spending growth slowed last month to 2.9 percent as shoppers tightened their belts.

SOUTH AFRICA

Steinhoff seeks shares sale

Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd is seeking to raise as much as 18.4 billion rands (US$1.4 billion) in a sale of stock this month, the largest by a South African company in almost two years. The owner of retailers including pan-African clothing chain Pep and Ackermans will offer about 800 million shares at between 18 rands and 23 rands each, it said in a statement on Monday. That amounts to about 23 percent of the total stock to be listed in Johannesburg, with Amsterdam-based parent Steinhoff International Holdings NV retaining a majority stake.

INVESTMENT

Carlyle Group exonerated

Carlyle Group LP was exonerated in a lawsuit tied to the collapse of a mortgage fund from 2008, avoiding US$1 billion in damages sought by the pool’s liquidators. Billionaire chief investment officer Bill Conway and other Carlyle entities acted in the best interests of Carlyle Capital Corp during the 2008 financial crisis and the fund’s insolvency was due to an unforeseen liquidity crunch, the Royal Court of Guernsey ruled on Monday. The decision comes after a years-long dispute between Washington-based Carlyle and the fund’s liquidators, who alleged that the partnership and fund’s board of directors were negligent, grossly negligent or had willfully mismanaged the pool and breached certain fiduciary duties. Carlyle Capital was a leveraged mortgage-bond fund formed in 2006 at the height of the real-estate bubble.