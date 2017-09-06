Japan Post to announce massive share sale

Bloomberg

Japan Post Holdings Co will announce plans for a share sale by the government as early as Monday, almost two years after the postal and financial-services giant was listed, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Japanese Ministry of Finance plans to offer between ￥1 trillion and ￥1.4 trillion (US$9.1 billion and US$12.8 billion) of Japan Post Holdings shares to local and overseas investors by the end of this month, the people said, asking not to be identified before the announcement.

The process could be delayed if the situation in North Korea deteriorates further, they said.

The ministry unveiled plans for the additional offering in January, before selecting underwriters including global coordinators Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Efforts to carry out the sale have been complicated by the company’s April disclosure of a ￥400.3 billion writedown on its investment in an Australian logistics firm, followed by its decision to scrap plans to acquire Nomura’s stake in a real-estate company.

Japanese Minister of Finance Taro Aso said the ministry will monitor developments in the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear program.

Japanese stocks extended declines and the yen yesterday gained further after the Asia Business Daily reported that Kim Jong-un’s regime is preparing to fire another intercontinental ballistic missile, days after it conducted a nuclear test.

“If something happens in North Korea or on the peninsula, we will have to take various things into the consideration including any impact on share prices,” Aso said at a regular news briefing in Tokyo. “We need to keep watching the situation.”

Japan Post spokesman Junichi Shirato declined to comment.

Shares of Japan Post fell 3.3 percent, the most since January, to close at a 10-month low of ￥1,282. The holding company has slid 8.4 percent since it began trading in November 2015, as demand for postal services slumps and its banking and insurance units struggle to cope with rock-bottom interest rates.

The company will raise parcel delivery fees by 12 percent on average from March 1 next year in an effort to improve services and absorb rising costs, it said yesterday.

Japan Post and its banking and insurance units were listed following a ￥1.4 trillion initial public offering, the nation’s largest privatization deal since Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp in 1987. The government is reducing its stake to raise funds for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northern Japan.