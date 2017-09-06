Staff writer, with CNA

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves rise US$1.97bn

The nation’s foreign exchange reserves totaled US$446.43 billion at the end of last month, an increase of US$1.97 billion from one month earlier, the central bank said yesterday. The central bank attributed the increase to foreign exchange management skills and the appreciation of major reserve currencies, such as the euro against the US dollar. Foreign investors held NT$388.1 billion (US$12.9 billion) of local shares and bonds, accounting for 87 percent of total foreign exchange reserves, the central bank said, meaning it has sufficient reserves in case of need.

BANKING

Foreign banks eye Taiwan

Two foreign financial institutions, among the top 500 banks in the world, have expressed an interest in establishing a foothold in Taiwan, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday, declining to identify the banks. Given the size of the banks, they would be allowed to directly open branches instead of representative offices in the nation, the commission said. Commission data showed that as of the end of June, local and foreign banks had 3,422 outlets, down 11 from a year earlier, but the number of employees in charge of digital financial services increased by 1,466 in the same period. Over the past two years, banks from Vietnam, France and Japan have established branches or representative offices in Taiwan, with France-based Natixis SA the latest to open a Taipei branch earlier this year.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Traders invest in NT dollar

The New Taiwan dollar yesterday rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.031 to close at NT$30.070 on turnover of US$752 million, as local traders were motivated by foreign fund inflows to buy into the local currency, dealers said. Soon after the local foreign exchange market opened, the US dollar faced downward pressure as foreign investors moved their funds into the region, including Taiwan, the dealers said. The inflows reflected reduced concerns over the tension in the region caused by the latest nuclear bomb test by North Korea, which prompted traders to pick up regional currencies, including the South Korean won, which the NT dollar tracks closely, they said.

ENERGY

Kinmen hit by power outage

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday said a malfunction of a distribution line caused a sudden load loss of eight generators at a diesel-fired power plant in Kinmen County, causing a blackout that affected more than 29,000 households. The power plant has a capacity of 900,000 kilowatts, Taipower said. The state-run utility said it had restored power to 17,000 households as of press time last night. Taipower said it would look into the incident and find out the cause of the malfunction.

MANUFACTURING

Makalot sales up 16 percent

Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽), a garment manufacturer for global clothing brands, yesterday reported that sales last month rose 16 percent year-on-year to NT$2.07 billion on improving customer demand. From January through last month, cumulative sales totaled NT$14.59 billion, a 0.4 percent decline from the same period last year, the firm said in an e-mail, but added that the pace of annual decline has narrowed from the first seven month’s 2.7 percent. Makalot shares dropped 0.35 percent to close at NT$141 in Taipei trading yesterday.