UTC to acquire Rockwell Collins for US$23 billion

Bloomberg

United Technologies Corp (UTC) has agreed to buy Rockwell Collins Inc for about US$23 billion, creating an aerospace behemoth that can outfit jetliners and warplanes from tip to tail.

Rockwell Collins shareholders are to receive US$140 per share in cash and stock, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Including net debt, the total deal value is about US$30 billion.

The transaction, one of the biggest in aviation history, creates an aircraft parts giant better positioned to withstand the squeeze from aircraft makers Boeing Co and Airbus SE for pricing discounts and higher output.

The resulting company is to boast a broad suite of products for commercial aircraft, from Rockwell Collins’ touchscreen cockpit displays to jet engines made by UTC’s Pratt & Whitney division.

“This is a significant deal for UTC, all OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] and the aviation industry in general,” Hans Weber, president of San Diego-based consultancy Tecop International Inc, said in an e-mail. “Rockwell Collins is the supplier of the avionics systems of the 787. With its acquisition, UTC becomes a critically important supplier to Boeing and will have a strong negotiating position as Boeing is putting price pressure on suppliers.”

Consolidation is necessary for the aerospace parts industry to improve its revenues, said Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultation Endau Analytics.

Given that the industry remains fragmented, the deal does not mean United Technologies will monopolize the market following the acquisition, he said.

“I don’t see any regulatory hurdles in getting this deal done,” Yusof said by telephone from Singapore.

United Technologies said it would combine its aerospace business with Rockwell Collins in a new unit named Collins Aerospace Systems.

Rockwell Collins CEO Kelly Ortberg is to head the division, while Dave Gitlin, who currently runs UTC Aerospace Systems, is to serve as president and chief operating officer, it added.

“This acquisition adds tremendous capabilities to our aerospace businesses,” UTC CEO Greg Hayes said in the statement.

The company will focus on developing technologically advanced equipment to make aircraft “more intelligent and more connected,” he added.

The US$140 per share represents an 18 percent premium to Rockwell Collins’ closing level on Aug. 4, before Bloomberg News reported on the deal talks.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company closed at US$130.61 on Friday last week.

Rockwell Collins has climbed 9.8 percent since initial reports of the deal talks, while United Technologies has fallen 2.9 percent in that span.

With the acquisition, United Technologies is increasing its bet on aerospace, where it has stumbled recently with the rocky rollout of a new jet engine that cost US$10 billion to develop.

The market accounts for about half of sales at the Farmington, Connecticut-based manufacturer, with the rest coming from elevators, air-conditioners and other building systems.

The company expects the acquisition to add to adjusted earnings after the first year following closing and generate US$500 million or more in annual pretax savings and other benefits by the fourth year.

The deal is expected to close by the third quarter of next year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, and other customary conditions.

Rockwell Collins is already absorbing the largest acquisition in its history.