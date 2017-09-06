Profit reports point to new iPhones

INTO THE LOOKING GLASS:

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Largan Precision Co (大立光) and Catcher Technology Co (可成) — respectively Apple Inc’s main camera lens and casing suppliers for iPhones — yesterday both posted double-digit percentage monthly growth in revenues for last month, indicating that the US company ordered the assembly of its newest iPhone.

Apple is scheduled to unveil its new products on Tuesday.

Market analysts said that the Apple supply chain would have been busy since last month in preparation for new iPhones.

Largan’s revenue last month surged 12.83 percent to NT$5.01 billion (US$166.61 million) from the previous month’s NT$4.44 billion.

The result marks the firm’s highest performance this year, according to the camera lens supplier’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

On an annual basis, the result was an expansion of 4.37 percent from NT$4.8 billion in the same period last year, the filing showed.

Largan said 10 megapixel or higher camera lenses contributed between 60 and 70 percent of the firm’s total shipments last month, while 8 megapixel camera lenses accounted for between 10 and 20 percent of shipments.

Largan said it is likely that revenue this month could exceed last month’s record, based on the current order forecast provided by its clients.

In the first eight months of this year, Largan’s revenue totaled NT$31.57 billion, increasing 14 percent from NT$27.67 billion over the corresponding period last year, company data showed.

Casing supplier Catcher reported revenue of NT$8.52 billion last month, which represented the for company’s highest monthly record in its history, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

The result was an increase of 14.4 percent from the prior month’s NT$7.44 billion and jumped 21.7 percent from NT$7 billion made over the same period a year ago, the filing showed.

Catcher’s cumulative revenue in the first eight months of this year reached NT$49.05 billion, climbing 3.6 percent from NT$47.36 billion a year earlier, the filing showed.

Catcher said the revenue performance is in line with the company’s expectation.

“We remain optimistic about the operational outlook this year,” a Catcher investor relations official said by telephone.

“Catcher’s revenue trend of quarter-by-quarter growth remains intact,” the offical said.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) metal casing arm Foxconn Technology Co (鴻準), Catcher’s largest competitor, is expected to post significant monthly growth in revenue for last month before the end of this week, given that Apple is boosting manufacturing for new iPhones, market analysts said.

Largan shares rose 1.54 percent to NT$5,935, while Catcher’s stock price tumbled 0.53 percent in Taipei trading yesterday. The TAIEX gained 0.45 percent.