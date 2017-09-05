Agencies

DRUGMAKERS

Novartis CEO quits

Novartis AG announced the surprise departure of chief executive officer Joseph Jimenez after eight years at the helm of Europe’s largest drugmaker, during which time he reshaped the company with asset swaps and prepared the sale of underperforming assets. Vasant Narasimhan, the chief medical officer and global head of drug development, will succeed Jimenez from Feb. 1 next year, Novartis said in a statement yesterday. Jimenez, 57, who will retire at the end of January, said his family is ready to return to Silicon Valley after spending 10 years in Switzerland. Jimenez is handing over the reins to a behemoth that includes the struggling Alcon eyecare business and a stake in crosstown rival Roche Holding AG. The former H.J. Heinz Co executive, who had no scientific background before joining Novartis, reshaped the drugmaker by acquiring GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s mature cancer drugs portfolio and offloading a vaccines business.

AUTOMAKERS

Hyundai names China chief

Hyundai Motor Co appointed a new chief for its China operations after payment disputes with vendors resulted in temporary shutdowns last month at four of its factories in the automaker’s biggest market. Tao Hung Tan replaced Chang Won-shin as the chief executive officer of Beijing Hyundai Motor Co (北京現代汽車有限公司) from Friday, the Seoul-based company said in an e-mail yesterday, without elaborating on the reasons for the change. Hyundai Motor’s joint venture with BAIC Motor Corp (北京汽車) in China has five factories, of which one is not operational yet. One of the vendors suspended delivery of fuel tanks, citing payment delays, causing the brief output disruptions last month, according to a Hyundai Motor spokesman. The replacement of the top executive comes on the heels of the shutdowns that have exposed the failings of Hyundai in China, where its sales tumbled 42 percent in the first half of this year.

UNITED KINGDOM

Construction growth slows

Construction growth last month unexpectedly slowed to the weakest in a year, as the industry was hit by reduced business investment and heightened economic uncertainty, IHS Markit said. The purchasing managers’ index fell to 51.1, the lowest since August last year, and down from 51.9 in July. That is below the 52 forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey, although it remains above the 50 level dividing expansion from contraction. New business volumes fell for the second straight month, Markit said, with survey respondents highlighting a lack of fresh orders to replace completed projects.

AUTOMAKERS

Fiat to spin off components

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, lacking a potential deal to combine with another automaker any time soon, will push ahead with separating from its components business, chief executive officer Sergio Marchionne said. Marchionne, who has actively sought a partner for Fiat Chrysler, cooled speculation of a pending deal to tie up with a competitor, saying he had not received any approach or offer for the Italian-US automaker. He also said that the upscale Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands are not ready to be independent. That puts the near-term focus on smaller portfolio adjustments. Fiat Chrysler stock dropped the most in two months. Marchionne, 65, is preparing his final five-year business plan before he leaves Fiat Chrysler in the first half of 2019.