HK court hands Hanergy founder eight-year ban

Bloomberg

Former Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (漢能薄膜發電集團) chairman Li Hejun (李河君) has been barred from serving as a director on the board of any Hong Kong company for eight years after a court ruled that he was involved in misconduct related to the running of the former solar giant.

The ruling also covered four other independent non-executive directors that were issued with bans of varying lengths after they were found to have misled shareholders and failed to discharge their duties appropriately, according to the Hong Kong High Court, which was acting on a case instigated by the Securities and Futures Commission.

Zhao Lan (趙嵐) and Wang Tongbo (王同渤) received four-year bans, while Xu Zheng (徐征) and Wang Wenjing (王文靜) were barred for three years.

The rulings mark the latest chapter for the solar equipment maker, whose six-fold run-up in its share price made it more valuable than Twitter Inc and briefly propelled Li to the title of China’s richest man in 2015.

His reign ended abruptly after the stock plummeted 47 percent in a single day and trading was suspended.

The Securities and Futures Commission confirmed it was investigating the company in a statement issued a week later and the stock has not traded since.

The defendants “failed to take proper steps to recover outstanding receivables” worth HK$3.28 billion (US$419 million) for 2014 and HK$2.03 billion for 2015, and failed to inform shareholders about the viability of Hanergy’s business model, the commission had argued, according to details in yesterday’s judgement.

The penalty against Li and the four others fell short of the maximum disqualification period of as much as 15 years.

Linda Chan, representing Li and the four others, had argued that the five should have faced the minimum period of disqualification as they were not as culpable as the regulator made out.

Hanergy’s Hong Kong-based spokesman was in a meeting and could not immediately comment, said a woman who answered the phone at the company’s office.

Li withheld financial information from independent non-executive directors and favored his own interests ahead of Hanergy, the commission argued, according to the judgement.

Hanergy remains in talks with the commission to lift the share suspension, the firm said on Aug. 25 as part of a first-half earnings statement.

The company said it is working toward satisfying the requests of regulators and that Li has given a personal guarantee to secure some of Hanergy’s debt.

The company has hired auditors to review its accounts, engaged financial advisers and promised to improve disclosure.

Speaking in court last week, Chan said related party transactions highlighted as problematic by the commission were voted on by shareholders and that it was unfair to blame directors on events that in some cases took place before they were elected to the Hanergy board. She objected to insinuations that Li tried to hide loan details.

The court judgement noted there was no allegation of fraud or that Li had made any direct personal gain from the transactions, and noted his cooperation with the commission’s investigation.