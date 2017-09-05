Global PMX revenue surges on transmission demand

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Global PMX Co Ltd (智伸科技), a supplier of precision machinery processing services, yesterday reported revenue of NT$366.16 million (US$12.16 million) for last month, a 27.9 percent surge from NT$286.2 million the same period last year, mainly driven by better-than-expected demand for dual-clutch transmissions.

That brought cumulative sales in the first eight months of the year to NT$2.58 billion, up 12.2 percent from NT$2.3 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Global PMX attributed the strong performance to robust demand for car components, which have remained its largest revenue source, taking up more than 60 percent of the firm’s total sales.

The company, headquartered in New Taipei City, has formed partnerships with leading automotive suppliers such as Continental AG, Bosch Co and BorgWarner Inc.

The company expects components used in dual-clutch transmissions and electronic stability control systems will continue to be the major sales drivers in the near term, thanks to rising international awareness of carbon reduction and safe driving auxiliary technologies.

Global PMX expects the penetration rate of dual-clutch transmissions to rise to 12 percent by 2023, compared with last year’s 8 percent, citing BorgWarner statistics.

In a separate media release, the company said its board has approved a plan to spend US$9.8 million on establishing a new subsidiary in China, as part of its efforts to expand overseas.

The Chinese unit would be responsible for the research and distribution of a wide range of machinery components, including those for use in the semiconductor industry and the medical device industry, the company said.

Global PMX operates a plant in China’s Guangdong Province and one in Zhejiang Province, contributing more than 90 percent of its total sales, company data showed.