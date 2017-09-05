TAITRA delegation places record order from allies

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

The Taiwan External Trade and Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) has helped place a record US$17.7 million worth of annual orders for beef and seafood products in three Central American nations that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan, TAITRA said yesterday.

“Placing more orders with the nations will definitely help secure Taiwan’s diplomatic ties with them,” TAITRA chairman James Huang (黃志芳) told a news conference.

TAITRA sent a delegation of seven domestic beef and seafood importers, including the nation’s leading meat importer, Mayfull Foods Corp (美福肉品), to Paraguay, Nicaragua and Honduras between Aug. 19 and Saturday, Huang said.

It was the first time TAITRA sent a delegation to the Central American nations to procure beef and seafood products and the results have exceeded TAITRA’s expectations, Huang said.

TAITRA arranged 58 procurement meetings, and visited local farms and certified slaughterhouses for the Taiwanese importers during the two-week trip, TAITRA said.

Four of the seven importers agreed to buy US$300,000 worth of beef from Paraguay and would purchase US$5 million worth of beef for one year, it said.

Three beef importers and three seafood importers signed procurement deals totaling US$200,000 in Nicaragua and they would place annual orders to the tune of US$8.6 million from the nation, TAITRA said.

Six importers would also buy a total of US$4.1 million worth of beef and seafood from Honduras for the next 12 months, it added.

The deals are mutually beneficial, as the relatively low-cost, but high-quality products from the three nations give the importers a competitive advantage when setting prices in Taiwan, Huang said.

TAITRA will send delegations to the three nations for the procurement of beef and seafood products on an annual basis to improve trade ties, Huang added.