OIL

Russia to back cut extension

Russia is likely to back a further extension of the OPEC agreement cutting oil output, judging that it has helped stabilize the market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said. “The most likely outcome is that the deal will be extended,” Dvorkovich told Bloomberg TV in Cernobbio, Italy, although he added that it is still too early to make a definitive decision. Members of OPEC in May agreed to maintain curbs on production until March next year as part of efforts to reverse a drop in crude prices.

AUTOMAKERS

Harvey drops US sales

Hurricane Harvey took a toll on US auto sales last month, as US sales of new cars and trucks fell 2 percent, according to Autodata Corp. Hyundai Motor Co’s sales plummeted 25 percent from a year ago. Nissan Motor Co’s sales dropped 13 percent and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s sales were down 11 percent. Ford Motor Co and Honda Motor Co both saw sales drop 2 percent. However, General Motors Co said its sales rose 7.5 percent, while Toyota Motor Corp’s were up 7 percent and Volkswagen AG’s rose 9 percent.

ELECTRONICS

Self-driving OK for Samsung

Samsung Electronics Co has joined the self-driving car race in California with a permit from the state to test the technology on the home turf of Tesla Inc, Google and Apple Inc. The California Department of Motor Vehicles’ Web site on Thursday showed that the South Korean firm’s name had been added to a list of more than three dozen companies with permits to test self-driving cars in the state.

START-UPS

Juicero to shutter

Juicero Inc, the vegetable and fruit juice start-up that raised more than US$100 million from investors, said it is to suspend sales, offer refunds to customers and search for a buyer for the company. The decision to shut down its business comes four months after a Bloomberg News report that the company’s juice packets could be squeezed by hand and did not require Juicero’s machine, which cost US$400. The machine had previously sold for US$700. Juicero on Friday announced the decision in a statement posted on its Web site.

RENEWABLES

eden to boost cell aid

Sweden’s government proposed increasing state aid for investment in solar cells by 200 million kronor (US$25 million) this year and by 525 million kronor next year. That means aid would total 915 million kronor per year from next year to 2020, the government said on Saturday in an e-mailed statement. It also proposed to increase support to 30 percent of the investment cost for households that install solar cells on their roofs, from today’s 20 percent.

RETAIL

Ex-Tesco execs to go on trial

Three former senior executives of Tesco PLC accused of fraud and false accounting at Britain’s biggest retailer are due to go on trial today in a London court. Former Tesco UK managing director Christopher Bush, former Tesco UK finance director Carl Rogberg and John Scouler, who was UK food commercial director, are all charged with one count of fraud by abuse of position and one count of false accounting. They pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Aug. 3.