J&F sells Eldorado to Paper Excellence for US$4.76bn

AFP, BRASILIA

Scandal-plagued Brazilian company J&F Investimentos sold its Eldorado paper pulp company to Paper Excellence of the Netherlands for US$4.76 billion, the companies said on Saturday.

The operation is to be completed in a maximum period of 12 months, they said.

The purchase means that Paper Excellence would add 1.7 million tonnes of pulp to its annual production from its current 2.3 million tonnes.

“We always had Brazil on our radar for being a country with a differentiated position in the global scenario of the sector,” said the company, which also has activities in Canada and Europe.

J&F Investimentos group is controlled by brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who built their fortune in the meat business and this year confessed to multiple crimes.

JBS SA chairman Joesley Batista in June caused a major political uproar when he was handed to authorities in connection with a wide-reaching corruption scandal, an audio recording in which Brazilian President Michel Temer appeared to condone the payment of hush money to a former lawmaker now in prison.

The chairman’s remarks were made in his first interview since he clinched a plea bargain deal with authorities as the nationwide anti-graft operation codenamed “Car Wash” began targeting his business dealings.

Batista agreed to cooperate in exchange for avoiding a conviction, while Temer, 76, denies the allegations.