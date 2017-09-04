Huawei unveils AI-capable chipset for use in smartphones

AFP, BERLIN

Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) on Saturday unveiled its first artificial intelligence (AI)-capable processor in hopes it will rival the dominance of Samsung Electronics Co’s Bixby and Apple Inc’s Siri.

“Smartphones are smart, but they are not intelligent enough,” Huawei consumer business group chief executive Richard Yu (余承東) said at this year’s IFA electronics fair in Berlin.

The new chipset, called Kirin 970, will systematically respond to three questions: Where is the user, who are they and what are they doing? — “the most important combination,” Yu said.

“You ask your personal assistant what’s the weather in Berlin... but [Kirin 970’s] in-device AI already knows that you’re in Berlin, on work assignment, on your way to a meeting, and if you’re waiting outside or if you’re already inside the car,” Yu said.

As smartphones and other electronic devices make greater use of AI, the digital assistants are likely to become more intuitive and play a bigger role in people’s lives, observers say.

However, unlike its competitors’ virtual assistants, which collect and process information in the cloud, the Kirin 970 processes data on a dedicated neural processing unit.

The new chipset is expected to be featured in Huawei’s Mate 10 flagship smartphone.

Yu declined to provide a price range for the smartphone.

Additional reporting by staff writer