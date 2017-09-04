Microsoft chasing European start-ups

Bloomberg

Microsoft Corp is doubling down on its attempt to back Europe’s next big software start-ups to win over future business to its cloud platform.

The US company is today to reveal a new Berlin-based, four-month program focusing on supporting companies that have raised early-stage financing and are building software for some of the fastest-growing areas in computing, including connected factories and vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain databases and computer vision.

Participants in the Microsoft accelerator are to receive US$500,000 of Azure cloud-computing credits, along with access to outside investors, Microsoft sales teams and technical experts.

The Berlin outpost of the “Microsoft for Start-ups” accelerator is to include product development help, management coaching and access to the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s developers and sales staff.

Microsoft faces increasing competition to win over innovative companies at a time when rivals, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp, are also arming promising start-ups with developer tools, database software and cloud-computing platforms.

“Start-ups represent tomorrow’s workloads,” said Charlotte Yarkoni, a corporate vice president in Microsoft’s cloud growth and ecosystems group.

“Not every start-up gets a plane ticket to Redmond,” she said, but the company wants to be “present in their technical communities.”

Tellmeplus, whose predictive maintenance software can be installed alongside factory robots, in cars or on wind farms, is one of 10 European start-ups chosen for Microsoft’s new Berlin accelerator.

“Things are changing,” said Tellmeplus cofounder Jean-Michel Cambot, who also cofounded software maker Business Objects, which was sold to SAP SE for US$6.8 billion. “Microsoft has a good reputation, but it was not like that some time ago; they weren’t so easy to access. In the past everything was decided out of the US.”

Microsoft’s accelerator program in Berlin previously focused on helping a mix of fledgling business and consumer apps, such as travel portals and sellers of online piano lessons.

Under prior acceleration programs in Berlin and other cities, the company brought groups of start-ups into its offices for coaching and sale help.

However, younger companies with less mature products were not always ready to take advantage of connections made by Microsoft’s sales staff, said Zack Weisfeld, who heads Microsoft’s global accelerator programs.

The program is separate from Microsoft Ventures, which has taken equity stakes in start-ups.

Participants in the new program — 23 companies applied — include Nyris, which can identify objects in photographs and video, counts Daimler Trucks among its customers, and is pitching Volkswagen AG and Porsche.