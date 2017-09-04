Ministry signs MOU to develop ‘smart’ machinery

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with US-based Rockwell Automation Inc to develop “smart” machinery to help Taiwan seize business opportunities in the growing sector.

Industrial Development Bureau Deputy Director Yu Chen-wei (游振偉) signed the MOU on Thursday.

Yu, who led a delegation to the US seeking closer business ties with US firms, said the MOU is expected to spur technology development of big data and the Internet of Things for industrial use, which would pave the way for smart machinery development in Taiwan.

Through the cooperation, Taiwanese firms are expected to secure technological support to obtain international certifications for their products in the global market, while the firm would help its Taiwanese counterparts expand their global footprint to boost their competitive edge, Yu said.

Smart manufacturing has been changing the landscape of innovation, production, product deliveries and sales, so entering this field is expected to help manufacturers seize tremendous business opportunities, he said.

The government has prioritized smart machinery development in the nation’s industrial policies and has set its sights on international cooperation with multinational firms like Rockwell, which could facilitate the pace of Taiwan’s industrial development, Yu added.

Rockwell, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has subsidiaries in 80 nations, including Rockwell Automation Taiwan Co Ltd (台灣洛克威爾) in Taipei, and employs more than 20,000 people worldwide.

Last year, Rockwell Automation posted about US$5.9 billion in sales, the ministry said.

The bureau plans to spend NT$3.5 billion (US$116 million) on smart machinery development this year and next, including subsidies of NT$1.76 billion for this year and NT$1.743 billion next year.

The budget plan has been approved by the Cabinet and is awaiting review by the Legislative Yuan.

The plan will target such industries as aviation, energy and textiles, as they expect the government to help set up automated production lines, the bureau said.