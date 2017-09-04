CPC to raise prices NT$0.1 despite fall in global prices

Staff writer

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter to reflect an increase in air pollution charges, even though global crude oil prices fell last week.

The adjustments are to take effect today, CPC said.

CPC said its average crude oil costs last week declined US$0.15 per barrel from the previous week to US$50.67 because of the shutdown of several US refineries in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Taking into account the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation of NT$0.112 against the US dollar, CPC said its weighted oil price formula showed a 0.53 percent decrease over the week.

It said it should have kept the wholesale prices of its gasoline products unchanged and lowered those for its diesel items by NT$0.1 per liter.

However, it decided to increase its fuel prices to reflect a hike in air pollution charges from NT$0.2 to NT$0.3 per liter for gasoline and from NT$0.2 to NT$0.4 per liter for diesel, which went into effect on Friday, CPC said.

The firm’s announcement came one day after Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced similar price hikes.