US slaps anti-dumping tax on Taiwanese steel firms

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

The US Department of Commerce is to levy an anti-dumping duty of up to 32.01 percent on imports of steel concrete reinforcing bars from Taiwan, based on the US International Trade Commission’s latest ruling, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

“The commission has determined that US industry is materially hurt by imports of steel concrete reinforcing bars from Taiwan, as the products are sold at less than fair value in the US,” Bureau of Foreign Trade Deputy Director-General Lee Guann-jyh (李冠志) said by telephone, citing the commission’s final ruling released on Wednesday.

The ruling came nearly one year after the commission initiated an anti-dumping probe into imports from Taiwan, Japan and Turkey in September last year, the ministry said.

Turkey exported US$511.92 million worth of the products to the US last year, making it the biggest exporter.

Japan shipped US$96.11 million worth of the products to the US last year, followed by Taiwan’s US$53.02 million, the ministry said, citing commission data.

Bars from Taiwan’s Lo-Toun Steel & Iron Works Co Ltd (羅東鋼鐵) will be subject to an anti-dumping duty of 32.01 percent and Power Steel Co Ltd (PSCO, 源鋼) will face an anti-dumping duty of 3.5 percent, Lee said.

Taiwanese manufacturers that were not singled out by the commission will have to pay a 3.5 percent anti-dumping duty if they wish to ship bars to the US, Lee said.

The range of anti-dumping rates for Taiwan is higher than the commission’s first ruling issued in March, which imposed a duty of 29.47 percent on Lo-Toun and 3.48 percent on PSCO, Lee said.

Anti-dumping duties on Taiwanese exporters are lower than on Japan’s, which are between 206.43 and 209.46 percent, Lee said.

Steel suppliers in Turkey are to face anti-dumping duties of between 5.25 percent and 8.89 percent, he added.

The bureau said it will hold a workshop next month to help Taiwanese firms handle the investigations.