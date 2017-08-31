Toyota’s Grab investment raises ride-sharing stake

Bloomberg

Toyota Motor Corp is pushing deeper into the ride-sharing business.

Japan’s biggest automaker is to invest an undisclosed amount in Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading ride-hailing operator.

The latest deal comes one year after Toyota bought a small stake in Uber Technologies Inc as part of alliances it is stitching to explore new revenue models.

“Through this collaboration with Grab, we would like to explore new ways of delivering secure, convenient and attractive mobility services to our fleet customers in Southeast Asia,” Toyota senior managing officer Shigeki Tomoya said in a statement yesterday.

Automobile manufacturers are working with and competing against technology companies to figure out how to make money from services to drivers as automation, electrification and on-demand transportation threaten to reshape models of individual car ownership.

Toyota’s rival Honda Motor Co has also invested in Grab, its first in a ride-sharing company, in a partnership aimed at expanding motorcycle-hailing operations in Southeast Asia.

Toyota’s investment in Grab is to be through the ￥6 billion (US$54.58 million) Next Technology Fund set up in April by unit Toyota Tsusho Corp for opportunities in innovative technologies, products and services.

Grab is aiming to raise US$2.5 billion from the latest round of funding. It had previously announced US$2 billion in investment from Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行) and Softbank Group Corp.

Toyota plans to record and analyze driving patterns in 100 Grab vehicles in Singapore and offer recommendations on what connected services it can provide Grab drivers, the two companies said in separate statements.

Besides the stake in Uber, Grab’s main competitor in the region, Toyota is also collaborating with US-based car-sharing company Getaround. It started testing a new car-sharing technology with Servco Pacific Inc this month in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Grab, which has more than 1.2 million drivers across seven countries, has also been expanding partnerships beyond automakers.

It is collaborating with Tokyo Century Corp on leasing and rental vehicles for drivers. It is also integrating its services in Singapore with CapitaLand Ltd’s network of shopping malls, serviced apartments and offices.

It has teamed up with the Lippo Group, the Indonesian conglomerate founded by billionaire tycoon Mochtar Riady.