Hyundai resumes production in China after supply dispute

AP, SEOUL

Hyundai Motor Co said it resumed production at factories in China yesterday following a shutdown that stemmed from a dispute between Beijing and Seoul over South Korea’s deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

The shutdown, started last week when Hyundai did not pay a parts supplier that refused to provide fuel tanks in response, was the latest in series of challenges that have beset South Korea’s largest automaker in the key market, since a diplomatic row erupted in spring over South Korea’s decision to deploy the system.

The supplier yesterday resumed providing fuel tanks, allowing Hyndai’s China plants to return to production gradually, company spokesman Sohn Yong said.

The company is still in talks with the supplier to resolve the payment issue.

Beijing Hyundai Motor Co, the South Korean company’s joint venture with BAIC Motor Corp (北京汽車), has three plants in Beijing and one in Changzhou. Assembly lines at the four plants were forced to stop when the components ran out in the middle of last week and they came to a full stop on Tuesday.

Its fifth factory in Chongqing, set to start production next month, was not affected.

Hyundai was unable to pay the local supplier after its sales in China plunged due to the tension between Beijing and Seoul over the missile defense system.

Hyundai reported the lowest quarterly profit since 2010 after its China sales plunged 64 percent during the April-June quarter from a year earlier.

Hyundai sold 321,000 vehicles in China in the first half, a fall of 42 percent from the same period last year.