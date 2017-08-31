Storm released pollution: Exxon, Shell

AP, DALLAS, texas

Pollutants have been released from refineries operated by Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and other companies as torrential rains damaged storage tanks and other industrial facilities on the Texas coast.

Shell this week told state regulators that a floating roof over a tank at its oil refinery in Deer Park, Texas, partially sank during the heavy rainfall.

The company said about 45kg of benzene and 45kg of toluene were released.

A similar event happened at Exxon’s refinery in Baytown, Texas.

US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) spokesman David Gray said the company reported the release of 7kg of benzene.

The EPA classifies benzene as a carcinogen. Toluene, a solvent, is less toxic.

A Shell spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This is an unprecedented storm, and we have taken every effort to minimize emissions and safely shut down equipment,” Exxon spokeswoman Charlotte Huffaker said, adding that the company was monitoring emission levels and is committed to complying with environmental laws.

Other refinery and chemical plant operators have reported releases due to Harvey, which came ashore as a hurricane, but was later downgraded to a tropical storm.

The disclosures highlight the danger posed by flooding in a refinery-rich section of the US coast that stretches from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Louisiana.

The flooding has caused the shutdown of about 15 percent of the US’ refining capacity, sending gasoline prices higher.

Gasoline futures on Tuesday rose US$0.06, or 4.1 percent, to US$1.78 per gallon in trading.

Retail prices have gained more slowly — up US$0.04 in the past week to US$2.38 per gallon, according to auto club AAA.

Earlier on Tuesday, Motiva Enterprises said that its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas — the biggest in the US — had cut output to 40 percent.

Motiva, which is owned by Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company of Saudi Arabia, said it was dealing with restrictions in the flow of crude oil coming in and products such as gasoline going out through pipelines and ports.

A company spokeswoman said there was some water in the plant and local roads were flooded.

The operator of a major pipeline carrying fuel to the east coast announced it was running at a reduced rate too, compounding pressure on the nation’s energy system.

The Colonial Pipeline operator on Tuesday said the reduction was due to limited supply from refiners around Houston and storm damage to its facilities in several southeast Texas locations.