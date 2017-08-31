Staff writer, with CNA

ENTERTAINMENT

JPW to open eight arcades

JPW International Technology Co Ltd (?永銀國際科技) founder Jack Tong (董俊良) yesterday said JPW is to open eight virtual-reality (VR) arcades in five cities nationwide next month. The expansion is to follow the success of the VR entertainment solution provider’s first arcade, which opened on July 1 at Taipei’s Huashan 1914 Creative Park. Tong, former HTC Corp (宏達電) president for North Asia, told a media briefing that the expansion plan would be a collaboration with strategic partner JoyLand International Co (傑倫國際), a domestic arcade builder.

AUTOMOTIVE

Lite-On opens R&D center

Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday launched a research and development (R&D) center at the China Automotive Technology and Research Center in Tianjin, China, as part of the Taiwanese company’s efforts to develop “smart” cars. The center is to leverage the resources and technologies of China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co Ltd (中國汽車工程研究院) and Lite-On’s talents and manufacturing capacity to lead development of a smart car ready for global competition, Lite-On said.

STOCK MARKETS

TAIFEX launches new app

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) yesterday said that beginning on Monday next week investors can try their hand at trading the derivative instrument on their mobile devices via its trading simulation app. The app is an overhauled version of a legacy desktop-based simulation platform, which as of the end of last month has attracted more than 400,000 users since its launch in August 2011, TAIFEX said. The new app features an improved user interface with the same price quotation and order matching mechanism as the futures market. The app is available on Android and iOS devices, TAIFEX said, adding that it also provides reruns of previous sessions for training and competitions.

PETROLEUM

Vice minister to lead CPC

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油), yesterday said that Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) would succeed former chairman Derek Chen (陳金德), who tendered his resignation amid criticism over a blackouts natiowide earlier this month. Yang is to take control during an interim period before a final candidate is assigned by the ministry, CPC said, without providing a timetable.

NOTEBOOKS

Shipments to outpace world

The nation’s notebook computer shipments are likely to grow at a faster pace than the world average this year as local manufacturers take advantage of their sophisticated production technology to gain orders, the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The nation’s notebook shipments are expected to rise 1.6 percent this year, while global shipments could fall 0.5 percent year-on-year, the institute said. MIC senior adviser Chou Shih-hsiung (周士雄) said Taiwan still has a technological edge that enables local contract manufacturers to secure the majority of orders from international brands. That advantage is expected to help Taiwan record higher overall notebook computer shipment growth, but it will be slow due to weak demand for consumer models, Chou said. Global shipments of desktop computers could fall at a slower 3.4 percent this year, compared with the decline of 9.1 percent seen last year, the research group said.