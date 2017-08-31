SAIC reviewing anti-trust complaint against Apple

Bloomberg

The Chinese State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) is reviewing an anti-trust complaint accusing Apple Inc of abusing its dominant position in smartphone applications, people familiar with the matter said.

The regulator is studying the information following a complaint filed on behalf of developers before deciding if a formal investigation is necessary, said the people, who asked not to be named because the matter has not been made public.

The review is preliminary and Chinese anti-trust agencies usually review such information before deciding whether an official probe is needed.

Beijing-based law firm Dare & Sure (達曉) earlier this month said that it filed complaints on the developers’ behalf to the agency and the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission.

The law firm accused Apple of removing apps without a proper explanation and taking an excessive 30 percent cut of in-app transactions, it said in a statement on Aug. 8.

The law firm now represents nearly 50 developers, who produce games and a number of other apps, Dare & Sure managing partner Lin Wei (林蔚) said.

Apple declined to comment, referring to an earlier statement saying that it has guidelines for developers and an escalation process for apps it rejects.

The administration’s anti-trust bureau did not answer calls seeking comment.

The complaint comes just as Apple is expected to introduce its 10th-anniversary iPhone, which could help it regain market share from Chinese rivals such as Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為).

Greater China, which includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, is Apple’s biggest overseas market, contributing about 18 percent of sales in the most recent quarter.

Chinese companies have complained of monopolistic practices by foreign firms in the past, spurring investigations and, in come cases, sanctions.

Qualcomm Inc in 2015 agreed to pay US$975 million to settle a case filed by the commission that accused the company of abusing its control over mobile phone chips.

Apple has faced the ire of Chinese consumers before and has been on the receiving end of regulatory crackdowns.

Apple’s iTunes Movies and iBooks services were shut down last year by Chinese regulators after less than seven months of operations, and revenue there has fallen for six consecutive quarters.

In 2013, it was forced to apologize after state broadcaster China Central Television criticized the company’s customer service standards.