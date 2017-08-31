AI developer Appier secures US$33m in round of fundraising

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Artificial intelligence (AI) developer Appier Inc (沛星互動科技) yesterday said it has secured a Series C investment amounting to US$33 million from new investors, including Softbank Group Corp and Line Corp, in its latest round of fundraising.

So far the Taipei-based firm has raised a total of US$82 million since 2012.

The latest funds would allow Appier to expand its portfolio of AI solutions and build more functionality for enterprises that want to take advantage of advances in AI technology, Appier said in a statement yesterday.

Appier also plans to use the investment to hire additional global talent as it extends its engineering and AI research capabilities beyond Taiwan to overseas markets such as Singapore.

“Our platforms have helped our customers succeed in digital advertising and marketing, and we are now looking to bring AI to other parts of the enterprise,” Appier cofounder and chief executive officer Yu Chih-han (游直翰) said in the statement.

“We are looking forward to partnering with our Series C investors as we embark on our next stage of growth,” Yu said.

The company has doubled its revenues over the past three quarters since it closed its Series B2 investment in November last year, the statement said.

“Taiwan is one of the key markets for Line, and our investment in Appier marks our commitment to invest in this market and support local start-ups to expand globally,” Line chief financial officer Hwang In-joon said. “We are excited to partner with Appier to explore more AI and advertising technology opportunities in our key markets.”