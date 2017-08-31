Advantest expects demand for memory to fuel growth

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Chip testing equipment supplier Advantest Corp yesterday said vigorous demand from memorychip makers would fuel growth of semiconductor equipment in the next two to three years as the memory required by next-generation handsets and data centers increases to reflect rapid growth in video and app downloads.

Advantest said new releases of Internet-of-Things, 5G devices and autonomous vehicles would also spur demand for logic chip testing equipment.

With Germany-based Bosch and Infineon Technologies outsourcing to Taiwanese manufacturers more testing services for chips used in automotive electronics, Adventist said demand from its local clients would also rise.

“Memory [testing equipment] is still the area that is growing fastest,” Advantest Taiwan Inc chairman and president C.H. Wu (吳慶桓) said at a news conference. “The growth momentum will be even more evident over next two to three years.”

“We may not see killer smartphone apps that stimulate replacement demand, but new smartphones are equipped with larger memory storage for users to download more [high-resolution] data,” he said.

Memory storage for cloud-enabled servers must also increase to allow consumers to download and save videos and pictures in remote data centers, he said.

As a result, Advantest has accumulated a large order backlog and has had to extend delivery time on new orders to more than four months, the company said.

Taiwan and South Korean firms led the memorychip testing and logic testing equipment industries in the past quarter, Advantest said.

Robust demand has engendered a major shift in the company’s product mix.

Over the past two years, its sales of memorychip testing equipment outgrew its logic chip testing equipment business, and now accounts for about 60 to 70 percent of Advantest Taiwan’s total revenue, compared with 40 percent to 45 percent before, the company said.

Advantest counts Taiwanese memorychip makers Marconix International Co (旺宏電子) and Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電) among a long list of its local clients.

Both memorychip makers plan to spend more on new equipment this year.

Winbond last month said that it planned to spend a record high NT$6.28 billion (US$208.25 million) on new equipment this year.

Macronix boosted capital spending to NT$1.79 billion to expand high-end capacities this year.