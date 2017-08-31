Report on manufacturing sector shows growth slack

Staff writer, with CNA

The local manufacturing sector signaled a “yellow-blue” light last month, indicating sluggish growth, a Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) report said yesterday, but the think tank added that the situation should soon pick up with the peak electronics season just ahead.

The composite index for the manufacturing sector fell 0.74 points from June’s 10.81, the second consecutive month in which the index has signaled a yellow-blue light, the institute said.

The TIER uses a five-color system to describe economic activity, with “red” indicating overheating, “yellow-red” showing fast growth, “green” representing stable growth, yellow-blue signaling sluggish growth and “blue” reflecting a contraction.

A yellow-blue light flashes when the composite index ranges between 10.5 and 13.

The decline in last month’s composite index reflects relatively smaller gains in share prices as well as a stronger New Taiwan dollar, which raises concerns over the nation’s competitiveness in the global market, TIER economist Fang Chun-teh (方俊德) said.

While the weighted index on the main board continued to move above the 10,000-point mark last month after topping the benchmark at the close for the first time in 17 years in mid-May, share prices rose only 32.46 points last month, far behind June’s increase of 354.35 points.

At the end of last month, the US dollar closed at NT$30.227 against the New Taiwan dollar, compared with a closing level of NT$30.436 at the end of June, indicating a stronger local currency.

However, Fang said he was upbeat about the local manufacturing sector’s prospects in the second half as the global high-tech industry enters peak season and international brands launch new gadgets to stimulate buying.

“I do not expect the composite index for the sector to flash any blue lights for the rest of the year,” Fang said.