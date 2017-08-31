CHB offers conservative earnings guidance

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

State-run Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行) yesterday offered a conservative earnings guidance for the rest of the year as the lender is seeking to restructure its loan books and recover impaired assets linked to TransAsia Airways Corp (復興航空).

“Credit costs decide profitability and we will approach the issue with caution,” CHB president James Shih (施建安) told an investors’ conference.

CHB wrote off NT$1.1 billion (US$36.48 million) of bad debts in connection with TransAsia, which abruptly halted operations late last year to curb losses.

Creditor banks have sufficient collateral for the troubled loans, but have had difficulty finding buyers for TransAisa’s fleet, Shih said, adding that a second prospective buyer is conducting due diligence after the first one failed to close deals.

The bad debt pushed CHB’s non-performing loan ratio up to 0.32 percent in the second quarter of the year, higher than the 0.23 percent of a year earlier, company data showed.

During the quarter ended June, CHB posted net income of NT$5.96 billion, a 1.9 percent drop from the same period last year, when the lender enjoyed a one-off preferred shares recovery from Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (台灣高鐵).

CHB would have recorded a 3.4 percent profit pickup if the one-off disruption was stripped, the company said.

The lender stood by its growth target of 5 percent for its loan book this year, although total lending declined 1.4 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.35 trillion at the end of June, Shih said.

Shih attributed the retreat to continued efforts to adjust customers and pursue better yields.

Consequently, government-related loans dropped by 40.4 percent, while lending to small and medium-sized enterprises increased 8.6 percent, CHB statistics showed.

“The strategy adjustment allowed the interest spread to gain 8 basis points to 1.4 percent, despite a slowdown in lending operations,” CHB vice president Philip Tu (涂鴻堯) said.

Net interest income (NII), a critical gauge of profitability for banking institutions, remained unchanged at 1.13 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier and 1 basis point higher than a year earlier.

The chance of NII uptick is slim going forward as the central bank and the US Federal Reserve might hold interest rates steady this year, Shih said.

The Fed might replace rate hikes with reductions of its balance sheet to avoid hurting the US economy, Shih said.

CHB does not intend to expand mortgage operations, which stood at 27.5 percent of its loan book, 1 percentage point higher than a year earlier, as property prices remain high and transactions remain light, Shih said.

While CHB is also eager to adopt financial technology, or “fintech,” the lender said it does not expect it to generate meaningful profits.

“Rather, we believe artificial intelligence has a better chance of shaking up the industry by offering assorted financial services at reasonable prices,” Shih said.