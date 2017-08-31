Microsoft offers hybrid cloud system in Taiwan

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Microsoft Corp yesterday officially launched its first hybrid cloud system, Azure Stack, in Taiwan.

It incorporates features of the public and private clouds, in a bid to capture increasing demand for management of sensitive data from enterprise customers.

“We think this [Azure Stack] will be a milestone of cloud services in Taiwan,” Microsoft Asia president Ralph Haupter told a news conference in Taipei.

The US company last month unveiled Azure Stack, an on-premises version of its public cloud, Azure.

The hybrid system offers customers a way to use a familiar cloud platform without sending their sensitive data into the multi-tenant public cloud environment.

Microsoft’s Azure Stack is the world’s first hybrid cloud product that has consistency with the public cloud, Haupter said.

In addition to structure consistency, “it gives customers the control of their data. It also helps to prevent violating local regulations of shipping sensitive data on a public cloud,” Microsoft Taiwan Corp senior hybrid cloud product marketing manager David Feng (馮立偉) told reporters on the sidelines of the launch event.

Feng said the product would be available in 46 countries from next month during Microsoft’s phase one launch program.

Microsoft is initially aiming the product at Taiwanese government agencies, financial enterprises and medical facilities, as they all have the need to store sensitive data, Feng said.

Microsoft partnered with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) and Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) to deploy Azure Stack at their data centers, in a bid to reach enterprise customers through domestic telecom operators, Feng said.

Microsoft is in talks with Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信) over possible hybrid cloud collaboration projects, he said.

Taiwan Mobile vice president C.H. Wu (吳傳輝) said the company plans to install the hybrid cloud platform at Taiwan Mobile’s colocation in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) and launch a one-month free trial program for its enterprise customers in October.

Wu said Taiwan Mobile is to use Azure Stack to develop one-stop Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service solutions.

Far EasTone said it will launch the hybrid cloud service in Taiwan next quarter.