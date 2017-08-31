Hotai takes aim at hybrid-car market

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday said it is targeting 5,750 hybrid car sales this year on the back of new model launches, a 15 percent increase from last year.

The optimistic forecast came amid growing demand for eco-friendly cars in the nation, especially after electric car maker Tesla Inc entered the local market last year.

Hotai hopes to differentiate itself from its competitors by offering more affordable hybrid vehicles, Toyota Motor Corp’s director of Taiwan operations John Liu (劉傳宏) said.

“We think all-electric cars are still too expensive for younger customers and hybrid cars might be another niche,” he said.

Citing the lack of charging facilities in Taiwan, Liu said that hybrid models would appeal more to local clients, as they can also run on gasoline.

To stimulate further buying, Hotai yesterday launched a redesigned version of the Toyota Prius c, a subcompact hatchback priced from NT$799,000 (US$26,496), the firm’s most affordable hybrid model.

Hotai has sold 5,000 Prius c cars over the past five years and expects sales of the model to reach 2,000 units per year, it said.

Revenue from hybrid vehicles is anticipated to contribute more than 10 percent to the firm’s total sales this year, Hotai president Justin Su (蘇純興) said earlier this year.

The company kept its whole-year sales target of 140,000 units unchanged, slightly up from last year’s 139,495 units, it said.

The nation’s largest car distributor forecast 430,000 new cars would be sold in Taiwan this year, compared with last year’s 439,629, saying that a government stimulus program might not be as effective this year.

As for upcoming launches, Hotai said it is scheduled to introduce new versions of the Toyota Corolla Altis X and Lexus CT200h next month, as well as the Lexus LS in the fourth quarter.

From January through last month, cumulative sales totaled NT$105.4 billion, a 1.28 percent year-on-year increase, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

In the first half, the company posted net profit of NT$6.09 billion, a 3.2 percent decline from NT$6.3 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share decreased to NT$9.83 from last year’s NT$10.31, data showed.

Hotai shares edged up 0.71 percent to close at NT$355 in Taipei trading yesterday.