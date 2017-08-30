Staff writer, with agencies

HEALTHCARE

Pegavision to expand output

Pegatron Corp (和碩) contact lens subsidiary Pegavision Corp (晶碩) was yesterday quoted by the Chinese-language Apple Daily as saying that it is to add up to 20 new production lines at its plant in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山) between now and the first half of next year in a bid to meet surging domestic and international demand for colored contact lenses. The report quoted Pegavision as saying that the expansion plan includes NT$700 million (US$23.18 million) in equipment purchases in the second half of this year. The firm plans to seek a plot of land to build a new plant in Taiwan in 2019, as space at the Guishan plant is expected to reach its limit next year, the report said. Pegavision is one of the top three contact lens makers in Taiwan. Its products are available in 20 nations, according to the company.

COMMERCE

European imports approved

The European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) yesterday said it made progress on several issues during a meeting with Premier Lin Chuan (林全) and senior Cabinet officials. The premier said Taiwan would allow imports of beef from Sweden and the Netherlands. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications, as well as the National Communications Commission, also publicized plans to allocate spectrum for 5G telecommunications applications. The ECCT voiced support for the government’s efforts to promote renewable energy sources and added that ECCT members are ready to help increase their capacity. To that end, the chamber said the government needs to remove regulatory and financial obstacles first.

CHIPMAKERS

Nanya sells Micron shares

Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it has sold about 1.51 million shares of Micron Technology Inc for US$46.48 million in the latest disposal of the US memorychip maker’s shares. Nanya, the nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker, is to book a disposal gain of US$20.32 million, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. After the transaction, Nanya still holds a 3.83 percent stake in Micron, the statement said. It previously held a 6.37 percent share.

INVESTMENT

Japan risk exposure tallied

Taiwan’s risk exposure to Japan was tallied at NT$553.2 billion, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday, following North Korea’s latest missile test. Insurers have the largest exposure at NT$300.79 billion in bonds and stock, followed by banks at NT$242.1 billion in lending and other investments. Securities brokerages have exposure of NT$10.29 billion, including proprietary trading and futures trading, as well as investment trust and consulting businesses.

STOCK MARKETS

Cherng Tay eyes TPEX debut

Cherng Tay Technology Co Ltd (誠泰科技), which makes adhesives and waterproofing materials, yesterday said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its board has approved a proposal to make its debut on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX). It is to hold a shareholders’ meeting on Oct. 26 to discuss the details, a separate filing said. Kaohsiung-based Cherng Tay — which has paid-in capital of NT$286.75 million — also has sales offices in China, Indonesia and Vietnam. Its sales have fallen 13.3 percent so far this year to NT$604.1 million, company data showed.