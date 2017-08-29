Agencies

DIAMONDS

Futures exchange opens

The world’s first diamond futures exchange yesterday began trading in India, enabling companies in the largest producer of the cut and polished gems to better hedge price risks. “Indian manufacturers most require this type of financial product,” Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd managing director Sanjit Prasad said. India carries the price risk of holding huge inventories of cut and polished and rough diamonds, he said. The exchange, backed by companies, including Reliance Capital Ltd and MMTC Ltd, will start trading in 1 carat per US dollar contracts and will eventually add 50-cent and 30-cent contracts, he said.

ELECTRONICS

Samsung to invest in China

Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s biggest maker of memory chips, is to invest US$7 billion in a Chinese semiconductor plant to meet growing demand for the NAND flash memory used in smartphones and other devices. The spending will take place over a three-year period and be focused on its plant in Xian, the Suwon, South Korea-based company said in a statement yesterday. Samsung’s strength in memory chips has driven the company’s earnings to a record in the most recent quarter and helped it become more profitable than Apple Inc. NAND is used in everything from smartphones to connected appliances, as well as memory cards and flash drives. Samsung had about 41 percent of the NAND market in the March quarter, more than double the 18 percent of Toshiba Corp, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from IDC.

MEDIA

CBS agrees to buy Ten

CBS Corp agreed to buy struggling Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd, gaining an overseas platform for its video-on-demand service and squeezing out a potential bid by News Corp cochairman Lachlan Murdoch. The deal saves Ten Network from collapse, after the New York-based media giant pledged immediate financial support to keep it running. The most-watched US network enters a crowded market for streaming services in Australia, where it would face competition from Netflix Inc and several local platforms. Ten had crumbled under the cost of buying programs from the U.S. as advertising revenue plunged. The Sydney-based broadcaster was valued at just A$59 million (US$47 million) before its stock was suspended from trading in June.

BANKING

Corrupt bankers face death

A former banking magnate and 50 others yesterday went on trial in Vietnam over a multimillion-dollar fraud at a major private bank, as the communist nation cracks down on corruption in the sector. Authorities have vowed to clean up an industry plagued by favoritism and dodgy loans — part of a broader drive against corruption in the country. In the latest trial, the former chairman of Ocean Bank, Ha Van Tham, is accused of illegally approving loans worth US$23 million in 2012, ultimately leading to the bank’s demise and stripping him of his status as one of the country’s richest men. Tham and 50 other bankers and businesspeople, most of whom worked at Ocean Bank, face various charges related to the illegal loan in the 20-day trial that opened yesterday. Some face the death penalty, according to the lengthy indictment. The trial involves a record 50 defense lawyers and more than 700 witnesses, and is the second time the accused have appeared after a March trial was postponed for further investigation.