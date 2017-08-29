CBA hit with second regulatory probe after money laundering allegations

Reuters, SYDNEY

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the nation’s biggest lender, has been hit with a public inquiry into its governance and culture — the second regulatory probe to be launched this month after it was accused of massive breaches of money laundering rules.

The move represents the first time that the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) would hold a public inquiry into a lender and heightens pressure on the government to hold a broad parliamentary probe — known as a Royal Commission — into the banking sector.

CBA was sued this month by financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC, which alleged that criminals and terror financiers laundered millions of dollars through CBA accounts — the first lawsuit of it kind against a major Australian bank and exposing CBA to a fine potentially amounting to billions of dollars.

Since then, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission has launched a separate probe while a class-action law firm is planning a suit on behalf of shareholders.

The bank has also flagged that chief executive officer Ian Narev will retire by June next year.

“The overarching goal of the prudential inquiry is to identify any core organizational and cultural drivers at the heart of these issues,” APRA chairman Wayne Byres said, adding that CBA will pay for the costs of the six-month probe.

Narev, whose tenure as been marked by both record profits and misconduct scandals on the part of the bank, told reporters the bank supported the inquiry and he expected it would address “the way in which financial objectives are balanced by other objectives and assessed in target performance.”

Shares in the bank were trading down 1 percent at nine-month lows yesterday afternoon.

CBA, which blames a software coding error for its alleged failure to detect nearly 54,000 suspicious transactions, has lost about 10 percent or A$12.5 billion (US$9.9 billion) of its market value since the AUSTRAC allegations first came to light on Aug. 3.

“For CommBank shareholders there’s going to be a real dollar cost to all of this. Also, you can safely say that professional and legal fees for this organization are not going down,” CLSA banking analyst Brian Johnson said.

APRA’s announcement immediately fuelled fresh calls for a Royal Commission into Australia’s banking system, which would have judicial powers such as calling witnesses and the right to recommend greater regulation or even criminal charges.

“The Govt has done everything it can to protect the banks, but is now out of excuses. We need a Royal Commission,” Labor leader Bill Shorten tweeted yesterday.

Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison, whose ruling Conservative Party opposes a Royal Commission, said the APRA investigation showed Australia’s existing regulatory regime had sufficient power to pursue civil penalties.

“The things that a Royal Commission could potentially recommend: We’re already doing that,” Morrison told reporters.