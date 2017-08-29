Business climate remains same, failing expectations

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The nation’s business climate stayed unchanged last month, failing to meet the expectations of a rebound, although the government continued to bet on a pickup due to the advent of the high sales season for consumer electronics.

The government’s business climate monitor signaled “yellow-blue” for the fourth consecutive month, as major economic barometers produced results similar to those in June, the National Development Council (NDC) said yesterday.

“The monitor still has a fair chance of turning ‘green’ this quarter as global technology brands unveil their new-generation products, spurring demand for electronic parts,” NDC research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) told a media briefing.

The council uses a five-color system to indicate the nation’s economic status, with “green” indicating steady growth and “red” suggesting overheating, while “blue” signals a recession.

The latest signal came despite exports and export orders continuing to increase by double-digit percentages last month from a year earlier.

Wu said the council stood by its cautiously optimistic view about the economic landscape going forward, despite downside risks associated with US monetary policy changes, international trade conflicts and geopolitical tensions.

Of the constituent indices, the stock closing prices and imports of machinery and electric capital equipment reported positive cyclical movements, although they lost some steam, a report by the council showed.

The rapidly emerging Internet of Things technologies and devices also bode well for Taiwanese firms that seek to shift their focus away from hardware production to software development.

The index of leading indicators, which aims to predict economic activity in the coming six months, increased 0.18 percent to 101.08, rising for the second month in a row, the council said.

Besides export orders, building permits and business sentiment also reported an uptick, it said.

The index of coincident indicators, which reflects the current economic state, fell 0.09 percent to 100.17, but the pace of decline narrowed, the council said.

Power consumption, non-agricultural payrolls, wholesale and retail sales, and restaurant revenues all rose from the previous month, it said.