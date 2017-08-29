Consumer confidence rises on TAIEX performance

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Consumer confidence picked up this month, as the TAIEX has stayed above the 10,000-point mark for more than two months, giving people more confidence in economic growth, household income and durable goods consumption, a National Central University (NCU) survey showed yesterday.

The consumer confidence index printed 79.95 this month, up 1.76 points from last month, as five sub-indices posted modest gains, while the inflationary reading edged down, the monthly survey found.

The sub-index on stock investment climbed 2.4 points to 92.7, the highest since June 2015, underpinning the sentiment improvement, he survey found.

“People have grown more confident about stock investments now that the local bourse has closed above the 10,000-point mark for 70 straight days, the longest streak in its history,” the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development director Dachrahn Wu (吳大任) told reporters.

Concerns over impending corrections have significantly subdued as evidenced by continued fund flows into the local bourse, allowing transactions to increase by 26 percent in the first half, Wu said.

Active trading has been maintained this quarter, with the TAIEX ending up 0.1 percent at 10,525.98 yesterday on a volume of NT$112.85 billion (US$3.73 billion), Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

The sub-index for household income rose 2.25 points to 92.7 while the sub-index for economic growth in the coming six months gained 2.2 points to 73.75, indicating that people are slightly more optimistic about the two readings, the survey found.

People also feel more comfortable about purchasing durable goods with the reading adding 1.95 points to 86.6, it said.

The job market is likely to remain stable going forward as the sub-index rose 1.85 points to 101.8, after falling below the neutral mark of 100 last month, the survey found, suggesting healthy demand for headcounts.

Scores greater than 100 indicate confidence and values below the mark suggest pessimistic sentiment.

The consumer price sub-index saw a decline of 0.1 points to 45.7, as the gauge has become increasingly unable to reflect inflationary pressures on the part of consumers, Wu said.

The survey, which polled 2,537 adults by telephone between August 19 and Wednesday last week, has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.