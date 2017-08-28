Iranians furious as Apple blocks apps

AFP, TEHRAN

Iranians were on Saturday joined by two ministers in protesting after Apple Inc removed popular apps from its store, a move the US company says was made to comply with US sanctions.

“Today, respecting consumers’ rights is a basic principle which Apple has not followed,” Iranian Information and Communication Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted, promising to “legally pursue” the case.

“IT should be used for making human life better and comfortable not a tool for discrimination between countries,” he wrote.

Jahromi later on Saturday on Instagram said that he and Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif were working together to address the issue.

The hashtag #StopRemovingIranianApps has been trending on Iranian social media for several days, after Apple removed at least 10 of the country’s most popular apps from its online store.

Those now missing include online shopping apps Digikala and Bamilo, ride-hailing apps Snapp and Tap30, discount store Takhfifan and a brunch delivery service called Delion.

“We are unable to include your app on the App Store,” a message sent to some of those companies reportedly said. “Under the US sanctions regulations, the App Store cannot host, distribute, or do business with apps or developers connected to certain US embargoed countries.”

The US lifted some sanctions, particularly in the aviation sector, under a 2015 nuclear deal that saw Tehran limit its atomic program.

However, US individuals and companies are still barred from doing any business with Iranians because of much older and non-nuclear related sanctions on the Islamic republic.

“There are removed apps which did not have financial transactions, and due to sanctions, some of them were registered in countries other than Iran too,” Azari Jahromi tweeted.

“The US does not sanction our weak points. They sanction our points of strength... This should make us country officials support this field,” he said in a video published on the Iranian government’s Web site. “The recent action by the US shows we are on the right track ... because they fear us and are removing these [apps].”

Some Iranian apps in the same category of those that have been removed are still available on the app store.

Iran’s well-connected population own about 40 million smartphones, 6 million of them iPhones, the government-owned Iran Daily newspaper reported.

“Apple has not provided any clear answers to our messages,” the daily on Saturday quoted Mehdi Taghizadeh, vice chairman at Delion, as saying.

More than 4,500 Iranian netizens have signed an online petition urging Apple chief executive Tim Cook “to recognize our rights as Apple customers.”

“I’ve always been an Apple user, but despite preferring them ... I’m now going to switch to Android,” a user going by the name “Xerexes” wrote on Twitter.

“Technology is best when it brings people together. We shouldn’t limit or keep others from using and developing it!” tweeted Ferial Govashiri, who used to work as a personal assistant to former US president Barack Obama and is now at Netflix Inc.

Owners of devices that run on Android can still download Iranian apps from the online store for Google, also a US company, but they are still unable to use paid apps in the country.