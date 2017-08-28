HTC only Taiwanese firm in most-loved brands list

Staff writer, with CNA

HTC Corp (宏達電) is the only Taiwanese firm among the top 100 most-loved brands in the world, according to NetBase, a global social analytic platform.

HTC was ranked 44th in NetBase’s Top 100 Global Brand Love List for this year.

In addition to the smartphone business, HTC in 2015 entered the virtual reality (VR) sector with the launch of its VR headset the Vive.

NetBase compiled the list by analyzing brand conversations on social media, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tumblr, and from millions of other sources from May last year to last month.

NetBase said it went through more than 367 million social media mentions during the period to rank the most-loved brands from around the world in a wide range of industries, such as high-tech, consumer products, automotives, food and beverage, financial services and telecoms.

The top five brands on the list were Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, eBay Inc, Apple Inc and Snap Inc, NetBase said.

Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想), a leading Chinese PC brand, was the only Chinese company on the list, taking 76th place.

“Technology companies continue to dominate as the most-loved brands, but what fascinates us are the brands that make their appearance on the list for the first time, like Tesla and Puma,” NetBase chief marketing officer Paige Leidig said in a statement.

“The brands are a good mix of young and mature companies, and positive movement can be attributed to brands making strong connections with their customers and launching innovative social campaigns,” Leidig said.