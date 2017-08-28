Foxconn irks US environmentalists

AP, MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin

Foxconn Technology Group (富士康) is being enticed to invest in Wisconsin with numerous regulatory waivers, raising concerns from environmentalists who are wary of the company’s reputation in China, where it has been accused of polluting rivers.

The Taiwanese company best known for manufacturing Apple Inc’s products has said that its new plant will not damage the environment.

Regulators have said they are simply streamlining the process for the company to set up shop, while still policing its activities.

However, the plant is to be the company’s first in the US and assurances from the company and its supporters have done little to quell worries about the long-term impacts to wetlands and the state’s waterways.

Foxconn would be producing LCD panels for computers, TVs and other devices.

Making LCDs requires heavy metals such as mercury, cadmium, chromium, zinc and copper, University of Michigan professor of environmental engineering Peter Adriaens said.

However, companies in China do not have the same disclosure requirements as companies in the US for the materials they use, he said.

“We know that outside manufacturing plants of Foxconn, rivers are very polluted,” he said.

Less stringent oversight in China makes it difficult to know for certain if Foxconn is responsible, he said. “The correlation is very strong, let’s put it that way.”

Foxconn told reporters that it is committed to “minimizing the negative impact of our operations on the environment.”

“In line with this, we will be implementing measures for our Wisconsin campus in areas, including environmentally friendly product design, carbon emission reduction, process management, energy efficiency and resource management, and supply chain management, among others,” the company said in a statement.

The company also said it has “a very good environmental record in China and in all other locations where we do business” and that “as part of our effort to create a sustainable business, we invest in improving our capabilities in processing waste, wastewater, and emissions.”

With the help of US President Donald Trump, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker was instrumental in persuading Foxconn to pick the state for its plant over several other US states.

The project, which still needs legislative approval, could have a huge economic impact: Foxconn said it could spend up to US$10 billion and eventually hire 13,000 people in exchange for US$3 billion in tax credits.

Along with financial incentives, Wisconsin lawmakers are considering allowing Foxconn to discharge materials into wetlands, fill lakebeds to create more land and reroute streams during construction and operation without obtaining permits from state regulators.

Under the legislation, Foxconn would also not have to provide an environmental impact statement for the 1.86km2 campus it plans to build in southeastern Wisconsin.

Walker’s administration has said the waivers would ensure that construction begins in 2020, but that the company would still have to abide by the usual state and federal environmental standards.

For every 0.4 hectares of wetlands lost, the legislation would require Foxconn to restore 0.8 hectares — more than required by current law, which stipulates 0.5 hectares must be restored for every 0.4 hectares lost, it said.

The company would also still need a federal Clean Water Act permit to discharge wastewater and would have to abide by air quality and hazardous waste standards through permits, it has said.