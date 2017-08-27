Agencies

UNITED STATES

Mnuchin reassures creditors

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Friday said the nation’s debt ceiling would be raised next month and that after talks with congressional leaders from both parties, everyone is “on the same page.” “My strong preference is that we have a clean debt ceiling [increase], but the most important issue is the debt ceiling will be raised in September,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House, indicating an interest in legislation that did not stray into unrelated territory. “I have had discussions with the leaders in both parties in the House and Senate and we are all on the same page,” he added.

SINGAPORE

Electronics output surges

Electronics output surged almost 50 percent last month from a year earlier, underpinning overall manufacturing nationally and signaling a global trade recovery is holding up, the latest government statistics released on Friday showed. Industrial production rose 21 percent, the fastest pace in seven months, beating all 17 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The electronics cluster, which includes products such as semiconductors, computer inputs and data storage, makes up almost one-third of overall manufacturing.

CZECH REPUBLIC

entral bank request denied

The central bank will not get the power over the country’s mortgage market it wanted to deflate a bubble it sees developing in the housing market. Lawmakers on Friday dropped a bill that would have extended the authority of the Czech National Bank, citing the approach of parliamentary elections set for Oct. 20 to Oct. 21. The central bank has repeatedly said that property prices seem overvalued and recommended banks adjust lending policies accordingly. The subject surfaced in a meeting on Aug. 3 at which it decided to raise interest rates for the first time since 2008.

TECHNOLOGY

Infosys appoints new chair

The India-based outsourcing and information technology giant Infosys Ltd has appointed Nandan Nilekani, one of company’s cofounders, as its non-executive chairman. Nilekani’s return to the company follows the resignation last week of then-company chief executive Vishal Sikka following differences with some founders. Nilekani told investors on Friday that he would focus on bringing stability and ensuring there are no discordant voices at India’s second-largest IT firm. Nilekani, who as a 26-year-old founded the company, was chief exective of Infosys from 2002 to 2007.

AUTOMAKERS

GM adresses battery glitch

General Motors Co (GM) has contacted a few hundred buyers of its Chevrolet Bolt electric car to address a battery glitch that can affect propulsion, a spokesman said on Friday. The defect is present in some of the first Bolts that were manufactured and means that a car might say that 128km of electric power remains when the battery will only last for 32km, GM spokesman Chris Bonelli said. The Bolt’s battery problem has turned up in less than 1 percent of the 10,000 vehicles sold since GM launched the Bolt in December last year. The company will replace the batteries on the affected cars, Bonelli said. The Bolt is listed at US$36,620 and is sold in the US, Canada and Mexico.