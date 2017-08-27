Gold shaken out of slumber by more than 2m ounce trade ahead of Yellen speech

Bloomberg

So much for a quiet Friday in late August.

After weeks of relative slumber, gold traders were rudely awoken to a surge in volume and volatility.

In a span of one minute, gold futures contracts equaling more than 2 million ounces traded — about 20 minutes before US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was to address a gathering of policy makers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The episode jolted the market after a measure of 60-day volatility on the metal touched the lowest since 2005.

Gold had been in quiet mode even amid political discord in Washington, concerns about rising US interest rates and tensions between the US and North Korea.

Yellen’s speech, which lacked clear rate cues, did little to calm the price swings and damped expectations of a rate hike this year.

The market is “bipolar,” RJO Futures LLC senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn said by telephone. “Between now and the end of the year, the story is going to be the Fed. The Fed was pretty hawkish coming into the year. Now it feels like they are backing away from September.”

Gold futures for December delivery on Friday rose about 0.5 percent to settle at US$1,296.50 per ounce on the Comex in New York, after falling as much as 0.8 percent and climbing 0.7 percent to briefly pierce the US$1,300 threshold. The contract is up 0.5 percent for the week.

After peaking at 21,256 gold futures contracts at 9:41am on Friday, trading fell to 6,683 contracts a minute later.

US Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan might have helped fuel the sharp move before Yellen’s speech by saying the central bank can afford to be patient on raising interest rates even while noting it should shrink the balance sheet soon.

“Kaplan was dovish and sent it higher,” Societe Generale AG analyst Robin Bhar said by telephone. “I don’t know if anyone then got wind of what Yellen was going to say, but it then dropped like a stone, and then, when she didn’t mention monetary policy, things started to stabilize again.”

“These are crazy markets, and very difficult to trade,” Bhar said of Friday’s gold moves. “The net result was extreme volatility.”

Base metals also fluctuated on Friday. Copper on the Comex settled unchanged at US$3.0565 per pound at 1:27pm in New York, after falling as much as 0.5 percent and rising 0.7 percent.

The metal posted a seventh weekly climb, the longest stretch of such gains since 2009.