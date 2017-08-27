Myanmar’s tech start-ups shape future with VR

By Phyo Hein Kyaw / AFP, YANGON

Gasps echo across the hall as Burmese school kids try virtual reality (VR) goggles, marveling at a device that allows some of Asia’s poorest people to walk on the moon or dive beneath the waves.

“In Myanmar we can’t afford much to bring students to the real world experience,” said Hla Hla Win, a teacher and tech entrepreneur taking virtual reality into the classroom.

“If they’re learning about animals we can’t take them to the zoo... Ninety-nine percent of parents don’t have time, don’t have money, don’t have the means,” she added.

Few countries in the world have experienced such rapid discovery of technology than Myanmar, which has leapfrogged from the analogue to the digital era in just a few years.

During the decades of outright junta rule, which ended in 2011, it was one of the world’s most isolated nations, a place where a mobile phone SIM card could cost up to US$3,000.

For half a century its paranoid generals cut off the country, restricting sales of computers, heavily censoring the Internet and blocking access to foreign media reports.

However, today mobile-phone towers are springing up around the country and almost 80 percent of the population have access to the Internet through smartphones, according to telecoms giant Telenor ASA.

Tech start-ups are emerging around the commercial capital Yangon, many seeking to improve the lives of rural people, most of whom still live without paved roads or electricity.

“The increase in activity from last year till now — new start-ups, more people determined to become entrepreneurs and working in the tech sector in general — is significant,” community hub Phandeeyar chief executive officer Jes Kaliebe Peterson said.

Virtual reality is the latest advance to cause a stir, with a handful of entrepreneurs embracing tech for projects including preserving ancient temple sites to shaping young minds of the future.

The Phandeeyar incubator works with more than 140 start-ups.

Among them is Hla Hla Win’s virtual reality social enterprise, 360ed, which is using affordable cardboard VR goggles attached to smartphones to break down barriers in Myanmar’s classrooms.

She founded the non-profit last year in a bid to bring learning to life after working 17 years in the woefully underfunded education system.

“I see it as an empathy machine where we can teleport ourselves to another place right away,” she said.

It is not just school children who benefit from stepping into places they could only ever dream of visiting.

360ed has used virtual reality to help Myanmar teachers attend training courses in Japan and Finland and is working on setting up deals with schools in India, Pakistan, China and Bangladesh.

“With VR there’s no divider, there’s no distance,” Hla Hla Win said.

While 360ed is thinking about the future, Nyi Lin Seck is obsessed with the past.

About 600km north of Yangon, the budding tech entrepreneur and founder of 3xvivr Virtual Reality Production launches a large drone into the skies above Bagan, one of Myanmar’s most famous tourist sites.

The drone, which carries a 360-degree camera, circles one of the many ninth-to-13th century temples that dot the landscape of what was once a sprawling ancient city.

The data it records allows those with VR headsets to explore the temples, their crumbling centuries-old walls so close it feels like you can touch them.