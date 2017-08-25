Agencies

UNITED STATES

Top rating at risk: Fitch

The top “AAA” long-term debt rating of the nation will be in danger if lawmakers do not raise borrowing limits in a timely fashion, Fitch Ratings Ltd said on Wednesday. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Treasury has until October before exhausting the “extraordinary measures” it put in place in March, when the country reached its US$19.8 trillion borrowing limit. Lawmakers return from recess on Sept. 5, making the window for action even tighter. “If the debt limit is not raised in a timely manner prior to the so-called ‘X’ date, Fitch would review the US sovereign rating, with potentially negative implications,” the agency said in a statement.

MEDIA

Ten Network bid approved

News Corp cochair Lachlan Murdoch yesterday got the green light to bid for Australia’s third-largest television network, a deal that would see his media empire extend its huge reach there. Australia’s competition watchdog said it would not oppose the potential takeover of troubled broadcaster Ten Network, but added approval would be subject to a shake-up in Canberra’s strict media ownership laws. Ten has been on air since 1964, but like other media organizations has struggled with slumping advertising revenues and in June was placed in voluntary administration. The network posted a net loss of A$232 million (US$183 million) in the September last year-to-February period.

CHINA

US trade probe criticized

The government has criticized a US decision to launch a trade probe of Beijing’s technology policy as a violation of the global trading system and said it will “resolutely defend” any Chinese companies that are hurt. Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) yesterday said the probe announced by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer improperly applies US law instead of international rules to trade. Lighthizer announced this week his office would launch an investigation requested by US President Donald Trump into whether Beijing improperly requires foreign companies to hand over technology as a condition of market access.

ELECTRONIC

Toshiba in chip unit talks

Toshiba Corp is in advanced discussions to sell its chips unit to a consortium that includes Western Digital Corp, switching from a previously announced preferred bidding group led by Bain Capital, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday. The board of the Japanese electronics manufacturer was to meet yesterday to discuss the new offer by a group that includes Western Digital, KKR & Co, Innovation Network Corp of Japan and other investors, the news agency reported without citing sources. Their bid is for **y**1.9 trillion yen (US$17.4 billion), Kyodo said.

UNITED KINGDOM

EU workers have Brexit jitters

Nearly half of businesses operating in the country’s food supply chain say EU workers are thinking about leaving because of uncertainty around Brexit, an industry survey showed yesterday. Forty-seven percent of companies in the country’s food supply chain — which includes farms, food processors, supermarkets and restaurants — said their EU workers were considering their future as a direct result of the June last year Brexit vote, according to the survey compiled by several trade bodies. Nearly a third of respondents to the survey, conducted between March and May, said some EU staff had already departed. Thirty-six percent of companies in the survey said their businesses would be unviable without access to EU workers.