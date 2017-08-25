Australian financial crime valued at US$28 billion

Reuters, SYDNEY

Organized crime in the financial sector is costing Australia A$36 billion (US$28 billion) a year, the country’s criminal intelligence authority said yesterday.

Money laundering was the main threat amid the rise of online banking and digital currencies, the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission said in a report on organized crime.

The Australian government this month accused the country’s second-largest bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, of widespread breaches of money laundering and counterterrorism financing rules.

The government is concerned that encryption technology, including cryptocurrencies, allows transactions to evade detection, potentially enabling criminal activity and tax evasion.

“Bitcoin, for example, which can be traded anonymously and is as good as cash, is traded now on most significant international exchanges,” Australian Minister for Justice Michael Keenan said.

Australia introduced legislation this month to bring Bitcoin providers under the oversight of the government’s financial intelligence unit.

The commission’s report also highlighted a rise in money laundering through sports betting, finding that several international crime syndicates owned online bookmaking enterprises.

Online sports betting is widespread in Australia, with about 25.4 million mobile handset subscribers and 13.5 million Internet subscribers in a country with just 24 million people.

Authorities fined Australia’s top betting company Tabcorp Holdings A$45 million in March for alleged breaches of money laundering laws.

Drugs were the prime source of illicit wealth for organized crime in Australia, while identity theft cost the nation an estimated A$2.2 billion between 2015 and last year, the report said.

Credit card fraud cost the nation A$521 million, it said.