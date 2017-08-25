CPC chairperson to be picked soon

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Acting Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) yesterday hinted that the Ministry of Economic Affairs had proposed Deputy Minister Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) as the new acting chairman of CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油), pending Cabinet approval.

“CPC needs to have a chairman as soon as possible to lead the company’s operations. We named a candidate from among the deputy ministers to the Executive Yuan,” Shen told a news conference.

Shen did not disclose the name for the CPC post, but did not deny when asked whether the candidate was Yang.

In an update on CPC’s responsibility in the electricity blackouts on Tuesday last week, Shen said the ministry would prioritize making the technology in transmission towers more resilient as one of the measures to ensure stability of supply.

The measures would not include erecting more transmission towers, as such construction would run into objections from local residents, Shen said.

The ministry is in talks with Ho-Ping Power Co (和平電力), which is owned by Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥), and state-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) to add a new transmission line from Ho-Ping power plant to Taipower’s other electricity substations, Shen said.

An additional transmission line could prevent the Ho-Ping Power Plant in Hualien County from being cut off from the transmission grid in the event another tower collapses, a Taipower official said.

Power supply is expected to remain tight today as a result of another malfunction at the plant that started on Wednesday night, Taipower said.

Additional reporting by CNA.