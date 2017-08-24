My Humble House eyes revenue boost from new property

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Hotel and restaurant operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) is predicting a boost in revenue from the addition of a new property in Yilan County’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪).

“The addition of Jiaoxi Mu Hotel (礁溪寒沐酒店) will lend support to the company’s revenue and the pace is more likely to be evident next quarter, which is usually the high season for hot spring visits,” a company communications official said by telephone.

Jiaoxi Mu is the company’s first hotel outside of Taipei. The property has 190 guestrooms, hot spring facilities and restaurants. It launched soft operations last week.

The official, who requested anonymity, said it is difficult to predict market directions, as the current quarter is the low season and visibility is poor beyond that.

The company shut down two restaurants earlier this year to focus on hotel management, as food and beverage operations grow increasingly competitive and unprofitable.

In the first half of this year, Taipei-based My Humble House posted NT$127.2 million (US$4.2 million) in net income, a 3.24 percent drop from the same period last year, as the industry is taking a hit from souring cross-strait relations and intensifying competition.

The results represented earnings of NT$1.14 per share, down from NT$1.27 a year earlier, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Operating margin fell to 38 percent in the first half of the year from 39 percent a year earlier, while net profit stayed flat at 6 percent, company data showed.

My Humble House also owns the five-star Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) and Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) as well as independent restaurants.

The company has decided to develop its own brand for the new property rather than cooperate with international hotel chains.

Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel and Le Meridien Taipei hold a combined market share of 18.21 percent by revenue, while Regent Taipei (晶華酒店) ranks first with a 15.46 percent share, followed by the Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店) with a 13.66 percent share, according to Tourism Bureau statistics.