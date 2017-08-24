Apple expectations turn CAL into stock star

Bloomberg

If shares of Taiwan’s largest airline are anything to go by, Apple Inc’s next iPhone will be a runaway success.

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) has surged more than 30 percent in the past eight days, adding about US$4.1 billion in market value and outperforming almost every other member of MSCI Inc’s Asian benchmark. Behind the gains is investor optimism the airline’s cargo operations will benefit from orders by Apple for the nation’s many suppliers.

“China Airlines is doing well in the cargo business, and with Apple introducing the new iPhone in September, there will be an uptick in demand for shipping electronics components,” President Capital Management Corp (統一投顧) analyst Jin Chang said.

Three brokerages have lifted their ratings on the stock in the past week, while analysts are projecting the best quarterly profit since 2010.

Taiwan is home to some of Apple’s largest suppliers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電).

As previously reported, Apple plans to release three new iPhones in the fall: Successors to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, as well as a new, revamped model that sits at the high-end.

China Airlines shares climbed 4.7 percent yesterday in Taipei trading to close at their highest level since August 2015.

The carrier is not alone.

EVA Air Corp (長榮航空) just had its best week in a year, while shipping companies have also surged, with Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) jumping 34 percent since Aug. 10, lifted by improving earnings.

Transportation companies are catching up with a rally in technology shares that has boosted the benchmark TAIEX to near its highest level since 1990.