Agencies

INDONESIA

Sukhoi jets on order

Indonesia is to buy 11 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets worth US$1.14 billion from Russia in exchange for cash and Indonesian commodities, two Cabinet ministers said yesterday. Indonesia has pledged to ship up to US$570 million worth of commodities in addition to cash to pay for the jets, which are expected to be delivered in stages starting in two years. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia’s largest economy is trying to promote its palm oil products amid threats of a cut in consumption by EU countries. It is also trying to modernize its aging air force after a string of military aviation accidents. Indonesia, which had a US$411 million trade surplus with Russia last year, wants to expand bilateral cooperation in tourism, education, energy, technology and aviation among others.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford launches scrap plan

Ford Motor Co yesterday became the latest automaker to launch a car scrappage scheme in the UK, joining the likes of BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz, after months of procrastination from the government over whether to begin a national program. The US automaker is offering customers a ￡2,000 (US$2,565) discount off a range of Ford models when they trade in their vehicles registered until the end of 2009. BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Vauxhall Motors have all launched similar schemes in recent weeks to incentivize motorists to reduce emissions by replacing their gas-guzzling models with “greener” cars. The plans come after the UK last month once again delayed a decision over whether to introduce a nationwide or targeted vehicle scrappage scheme, with a consultation due to take place later this year, despite worries over emissions levels.

GERMANY

Economic growth stable

The growth outlook for the economy remains stable despite uncertainties linked to an emissions scandal, the ZEW institute said yesterday after publishing an index which showed investor morale deteriorated for the third consecutive month. The ZEW institute’s closely watched barometer fell to 10 points this month from 17.5 last month, well short of the 15 points predicted by analysts surveyed by data company Factset. “The significant decrease of the ZEW economic sentiment indicator reflects the high degree of nervousness over the future path of growth in Germany,” ZEW president Achim Wambach said. Both weaker-than-expected exports and the emissions scandal engulfing the German automobile sector in particular contributed to the drop, he said, adding: “Overall, the economic outlook still remains relatively stable at a fairly high level.”

PHARMACEUTICALS

J&J to pay in cancer suit

A California jury on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to pay US$417 million to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer after using the company’s talc-based products like Johnson’s Baby Powder for feminine hygiene. The Los Angeles Superior Court jury’s verdict in favor of California resident Eva Echeverria was the largest yet in lawsuits alleging J&J failed to adequately warn consumers about the cancer risks of its talc-based products. The verdict included US$70 million in compensatory damages and US$347 million in punitive damages. It was a major setback for J&J, which faces 4,800 similar claims nationally and has been hit with more than US$300 million in verdicts by juries in Missouri. The trial follows five prior ones in Missouri state court, where many lawsuits are pending.