CGPC surges on positive outlook

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

China General Plastics Corp (CGPC, 華夏) shares yesterday surged by the 10 percent daily limit to this year’s highest level of NT$36.3, after the firm gave an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year.

The Taipei-based company — which manufactures polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) products — has seen its stock rise by more than 45 percent since the beginning of the year.

CGPC on Monday said that product prices are to hover at relatively high levels in the coming quarters.

Major markets are forecast to remain undersupplied in the near term, boosting PVM and VCM prices in the second half, company vice president Hu Chi-hung (胡吉宏) told investors, attributing the shortage of petrochemical products to China’s higher environmental standards.

Some of CGPC’s Asian competitors are scheduled to conduct regular maintenance this quarter, which would also reduce the region’s overall output, Hu added.

PVC prices reached US$920 per tonne in Asia this month, compared with about US$800 in the same period last year, S&P Global Platts statistics showed.

The company also expects improving demand for PVC from its Indian customers in the coming quarters, as clients adapt to changes in tax regulations.

India last month launched a new goods and services tax (GST) to replace central and state indirect taxes.

To cope with growing demand and to improve operating efficiency, the company said it has been working on several capacity expansion projects.

The company plans to raise its VCM capacity from 1,350 tonnes per day to 1,400 tonnes per day this quarter.

CGPC also aims to boost its annual PVC capacity from 400,000 tonnes to 420,000 tonnes over the next three years, it said.

The company’s net income for the January-to-June period reached NT$678 million (US$22.38 million), a 10 percent increase from NT$616 million a year earlier. That represents earnings per share of NT$1.28, compared with NT$1.23 in the same period last year, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.