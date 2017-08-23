Unemployment rises for second month

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The unemployment rate climbed to 3.84 percent last month, from 3.74 percent in June, as new graduates and part-time workers entered the job market and swelled the jobless population for two constitutive months, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

That represented an addition of 14,000 people, mostly first-time jobseekers, to the nation’s jobless population of 454,000, the statistics agency said.

“The increase fell in line with expectations, as unemployment tends to gain between 0.23 and 0.28 percentage points between May and August,” DGBAS Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) told a media briefing.

The jobless gauge after seasonal adjustments stood unchanged and shrank 0.18 percentage points, compared with a year earlier, suggesting slight improvement amid economic recovery at home and abroad, Pan said.

A stable job market is critical to private consumption, allowing people the financial means to buy necessities and maintain their standard of living.

The number of first-time jobseekers rose by 11,000 last month, while the number of people who lost jobs due to seasonal or temporary hiring increased by 2,000, the agency’s report indicated.

The number of people who quit or lost jobs due to business downsizing or closures dropped by 1,000, the report showed.

The unemployment rate for people with a university degree or higher rose to 4.78 percent, while the rate for people with a junior college education was 4.18 percent, the agency said.

The jobless rate was 3.79 percent among people with a high-school education at most and eased to 2.94 percent among people with a junior-high school education at most, the report said.

By demographic breakdown, the unemployment rate was highest at 12.41 percent among people aged 15 to 24; 6.63 percent for the 25-to-29 age bracket; and 3.96 percent for the 25-to-44 group. People aged 45 to 64 were the most stable, with a jobless rate of 2.04 percent, the report showed.

For the first seven months of the year, the unemployment rate averaged 3.76 percent, it said.

An improving economy failed to benefit the total monthly wage — including take-home salaries, bonuses, overtime pay and other forms of compensation — which stood at NT$44,746 in June, the report showed.

The figure signified a 0.56 percent drop from a year earlier.

Regular take-home wages averaged NT$39,866 in June, a 1.86 percent increase from a year earlier, the report said.

For the first six months of the year, the take-home wage rose 1.6 percent to a record NT$39,733, it said.

The real increase slackened to 0.93 percent after factoring in a 0.67 percent hike in consumer prices, it said.