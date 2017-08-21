Agencies

SOFTWARE

Infosys approves repurchase

Infosys Ltd has approved a 130 billion rupees (US$2 billion) share repurchase to improve returns for stakeholders of the Indian software exporter a day after chief executive officer Vishal Sikka quit amid heightened tensions between the board and founders led by ex-chairman N.R. Narayana Murthy. Asia’s No. 2 software services developer voted to buy back as many as 113 million shares at 1,150 rupees apiece at a meeting on Saturday in Bangalore, according to an exchange filing. The meeting to consider the move was scheduled before Sikka announced his resignation.

GREECE

Fitch raises rating to ‘B-’

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the country’s credit rating from “CCC” to “B-,” a one-notch improvement that still leaves the bonds issued by the crisis-battered country well below investment grade. The ratings agency on Friday said the outlook of the economy is positive and it expects talks with the country’s international creditors to be concluded “without creating instability.” A Fitch statement added that other European countries using the euro currency are expected to grant Greece substantial debt relief next year. Fitch said that will boost market confidence and help the country finance itself directly by issuing bonds after its current bailout program ends in a year.

VENEZUELA

Oil czar touts Russia ties

The Latin American country’s alliance with Russia is “perfect,” the president of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) said on Friday, blasting what he said was a US-led attempt to sully the growing ties between the two nations. PDVSA president Eulogio Del Pino said the US and its allies were trying to hurt Caracas’ relationship with Moscow because they feared losing Latin America to Russia’s sphere of influence. In what he said was proof of strength in Venezuela’s oil industry, Del Pino said joint ventures with Russian companies in Venezuela were producing about 250,000 barrels per day. “We’re working in perfect alliance,” Del Pino said.

RETAIL

Target drops food start-up

Target Corp is no longer to sell products made by food start-up Hampton Creek Inc after an internal review, the latest major blow to the beleaguered maker of Just Mayo eggless mayonnaise and other plant-based foods. The retail giant decided to end the relationship about two months after receiving what it described as “specific and serious food safety allegations about Hampton Creek products.” Target pulled the San Francisco company’s products from shelves in June. Hampton Creek has said its products are safe and comply with the US Food and Drug Administration rules. The agency has said it would not investigate unless it receives reports of consumers getting sick and has “no safety concerns with Hampton Creek at this time.”

ENERGY

Sempra is mystery bidder

Sempra Energy is the mystery third bidder for Oncor Electric Delivery Co that is competing with Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Elliott Management Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. San Diego, California-based Sempra has made a US$9.3 billion offer for the Texas utility, the people said. Lawyers disclosed that another bidder had emerged for Oncor during a bankruptcy hearing on Friday without revealing the name of the suitor. Oncor is a division of bankrupt Energy Future Holdings Corp. Representatives for Sempra, Oncor and Elliott declined to comment.