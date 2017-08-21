US vague on new content requirements for vehicles

Reuters, WASHINGTON

In the opening session of talks for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the US did not give precise details of how much it wanted to boost North American content for automobiles, a source directly familiar with the negotiations said on Saturday.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer this week said Washington wanted tougher rules of origin for autos, which determine how much of a vehicle must be built in the three NAFTA nations.

He also said the US was seeking new measures to ensure “substantial US content” for autos.

Companies wishing to take advantage of free trade in goods guaranteed by NAFTA must currently meet the 62.5 percent North American content requirement for autos and 60 percent for components.

However, during the opening four-hour round of talks on rules of origin on Friday, the US delegation did not give details of how much it wanted the requirements to be lifted by.

It also did not give a specific figure for what substantial US content for autos could mean, said the source, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

US officials said they could not confirm the source’s account.

The US, Canada and Mexico on Wednesday opened talks in Washington to modernize NAFTA, which was signed in 1994. Agreement on a revised NAFTA could pivot on the autos sector, given its weight in trade.

The US had autos and auto parts trade deficits of US$74 billion with Mexico and US$5.6 billion with Canada last year, both major components of overall US goods trade deficits with its North American neighbors.

Administration officials say strengthening the rules of origin for autos will help boost well-paid jobs in the US, as well as cut the trade deficit with Mexico, another key Trump goal.

Auto industry groups from Canada, Mexico and the US are pushing back against the demand for higher US automotive content, saying it would be too complex.

According to a schedule seen by Reuters, negotiators were due to continue discussing rules of origin on Saturday as well as yesterday morning.