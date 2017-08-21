ANALYSIS: Power policy needs work

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

The nationwide blackout on Tuesday last week and the first power rationing since 2002 led former minister of economic affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) to step down after 15 months.

Former CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) chairman Derek Chen (陳金德) on Friday followed suit, citing his responsibility in the cause of the blackout: a two-minute suspension of the gas supply to Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower, 台電) gas-fired power plant in Taoyuan’s Datan Township (大潭).

Although the government is investigating whether responsibility lies with CPC or its contractor Lumax International Corp (巨路), the incident offers a chance to review the government’s energy policy.

The government aims to eliminate nuclear power by 2025, while increasing the use of natural gas, coal and renewable energy sources.

The time frame is based on the retirement of the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門), the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in the city’s Wanli District (萬里) and the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County’s Henchun Township (恆春) between next year and 2024.

However, the No. 1 generator at the Jinshan plant and the No. 2 generator at the Guosheng plant, which have a combined capacity of 1.62 gigawatts (GW), have not been in operation since January 2015 and May last year respectively, due to lawmakers’ disapproval.

In a bid to fill the supply gap, Taipower in the beginning of this year bought four generators for the Datan plant, a coal-fired power plant in Kaohsiung’s Dalin Township (大林) and a gas-fired power plant in Miaoli County’s Tongsiao Township (通霄).

However, none of the four generators was ready to contribute electricity when the power supply indicator flashed the first “red” alert of the year on Aug. 8, with the nation’s operating reserve dropping to 640,000 kilowatts (kW), according to Taipower data.

The four generators were not ready for several reasons, including the longer-than-expected environmental impact evaluation for Datan’s simple-cycle gas turbine and the lengthy equipment calibration process for the Tongsiao plant’s combined-cycle gas turbine.

The government should admit that the nation’s operating reserve is not sufficient to cope with the high power demand in summer, General Chamber of Commerce chairman Lai Cheng-yi (賴正鎰) said.

At the beginning of this month, people were worried about the power crisis caused by the collapse of a transmission tower in Yilan County, and later experienced Tuesday’s blackout because of human error, Lai said.

“It does not matter who will be the new minister of economic affairs, because under the same energy policy, any minister risks losing the position whenever the next nationwide blackout happens,” Lai said by telephone.

Citing International Energy Agency statistics, former minister of economic affairs Woody Duh (杜紫軍) said that the government should promote energy security, which means ensuring uninterrupted availability of energy sources at an affordable price.

“Energy policy is a matter of national security. These incidents have exposed Taiwan to a risky situation,” Duh said at a news conference on Thursday.

To ensure energy security, the government should diversify energy sources and use every available source, he said.

Suspension of the generators at the Jinshan and Guosheng plants increases the burden on the power grid, as Taipower has to transmit electricity from central and southern Taiwan, former Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) chairman Liang Chi-yuan (梁啟源) said.